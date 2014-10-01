email response time tracking

Track email response times
Measure and improve one of the most vital channels for any business;
your team’s email.
Works with: Outlook, Office 365, Ms Exchange Server, IMAP, Gmail, Mimecast, Mac Mail, Yahoo.
“Ideal for any sized business; compare individual response times, measure specific teams or your entire enterprise.”
No software to install.
timetoreply is software for better email reply times
Measure how quickly your business replies to email
Staff & Customer Reply Times
Measure how quickly your staff & then your customers respond
Individual Mailboxes
Measure a specific email address (johnsmith@yourcompany.com)
Group Mailboxes
Measure a group email address (sales@yourcompany.com)
View email performance metrics in your online dashboard
%
of sales go to the FIRST company to reply
lifespan of an online lead
%
increase in contact rates when responding in < 5mins
A selection of our customers who care about good fast service
Exactly what I've been looking for!
“An intuitive, simple (yet powerful) piece of software with excellent reporting features! Monitoring response times has never been easier!”
George Reeder, Company Director, My Printing Pal
timetoreply is awesome
“Since we have been using timetoreply our contact and conversion rates have all increased dramatically. I believe that every company with a website should be using timetoreply to ensure they are delivering the response times their customers deserve.”
Glen Herringshaw, CEO, Brandability
Responding fast to customer enquiries is important to NoMU
It’s part of what makes the NoMU shop an unusually cool experience. timetoreply helps us track and optimize this, and show our customers how much we value their support.
Paul Raphaely, Owner, Nomu
“Firms that tried to contact potential customers within an hour of receiving a query were nearly seven times as likely to qualify the lead…”
“The odds of calling to contact a lead decrease by over 10 times in the 1st hour… Immediacy of response far overshadows both time of day and day of week in its effect on contact and qualification ratios”…”
“What would your CEO say if you proved 71% of the leads your company generates on the Internet are wasted? Who would be fired?…”